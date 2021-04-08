Doctors say some going without second vaccine shot

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials around the country are warning against a growing trend of people not returning for a second vaccine shot.

Doctors at Davis Medical Center in Elkins said while one shot of a two-dose vaccine does provide some protection from the coronavirus, it doesn’t have as strong an effect as it does with the second shot added.

DMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Chua said the first shot primes the body for the virus, but the second one is what really begins to offer active protection.

“So you have to have that initial recognition but you also have to have those antibodies and all of your immune cells ready to attack it if you actually get exposed, and that’s why it’s important with those types of vaccines that you get both shots,” said Chua.

Chua said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine works differently, which is why the single dose of that vaccine is effective.