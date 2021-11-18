Dogwood tree planted to honor Rosie the Riveters in Elkins

ELKINS W.Va. – The Elkins community was invited to an event at noon on Nov. 18 to honor local Rosie the Riveters (Rosies).

Rosies are women who served on the home front during World War II.

A dogwood tree was planted near the railroad museum. The tree was transplanted by master gardener and Friends of Trees member Katy McClane.

Dogwood trees have become a universal symbol for Rosies.

Participants gathered around the tree and stone for a picture. (WBOY Image)

A commemorative stone was placed at the base of the tree. The stone was created and donated by the Randolph Memorial Company.

“On the home front where things were very destitute at the time, these are the women that went and worked in the factories, and they made the airplanes, and they made all kinds of things that were important to the success of the war. Generals would say at the time, without them, we never would have won the war,” said Bobbi Trimboli, Our Town Inc. volunteer.

This event was intended to take place during the Rosies celebration that took place in the summer, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.