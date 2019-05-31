DOT announced next bid for Corridor H construction

ELKINS, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice and the Division of Transportation has awarded the next contract for construction of Corridor H.

The low bid of $175.6 million will help to build more than four miles of the highway between Kerens and Parsons in Tucker County.

The bid was awarded to Kokosing Construction, who is already working on the first seven miles of the road starting in Kerens.

Staff at the Randolph County Development Authority said the remaining few miles of that stretch of the highway is likely to be awarded in three separate bids.

“It sounds like DOH is going to do the interchange in one contract. You then have a massive bridge across the cheat which is going to be a project in and of itself because of the length of that bridge, and then you have the section from the end of that bridge up to Mackeyville Road,” RCDA Director Robbie Morris.

Morris said economic benefits from the highway’s construction have already been felt in the area, and more will come as each leg is completed.