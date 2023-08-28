ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced on Monday that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County this September.

According to a release from the WVSP, the checkpoint will start on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and will run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The checkpoint will be located along U.S. Route 219 (North Randolph Avenue) near 1013 N. Randolph Avenue adjacent to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles regional office in Elkins.

The WVSP said that the purpose of the checkpoint is to “increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving” and provided a map that shows an alternate route that drivers should take to avoid the checkpoint.

Map of alternate route to avoid Sept. 13’s DUI checkpoint in Elkins (Courtesy: WVSP)

The release said that if a problem occurs at the planned location, a secondary checkpoint will be set up on WV Route 92 near 2548 Harrison Avenue in Crystal Springs and the Fasetebal Company. The WVSP emphasized that this location is only a backup and that there will only be one active checkpoint.