CRYSTAL SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police announced that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.

According to a press release sent Monday, the checkpoint will be on Harrison Avenue, also known as WV Route 92, near Crystal Springs and will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will continue until midnight.

For anyone who does not want to drive through the checkpoint, the State Police release recommends taking Lough Avenue and Ferguson Road.

“This checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in this area,” said the press release. “It is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience any of the motoring public, but only to make the roadways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.”