ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) troopers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County on Friday.

According to a press release, the checkpoint will take place on North Randolph Avenue/U.S. 219 near the Elkins DMV office starting at 8 p.m. Drivers who want to avoid the checkpoint can use the alternate route provided below.

Those leaving Elkins should turn left onto Heavner Avenue, and those coming into Elkins should turn right onto Ervin Lane, according to the WVSP release.

Alternate route to avoid July 14 DUI checkpoint in Randolph County (Courtesy: WVSP)

The release said that “if there would be a problem” with the U.S. 219 location, the checkpoint will be moved to W.Va. Route 92/Harrison Avenue near Fastenal Company in Crystal Springs.