ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins is now accepting applications for one of their two Third-Ward City Council seats.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. Applicants must be of voting age and a resident of the Third Ward in the City of Elkins.

The vacancy comes after the previous seat-holder, Clint Higgins, chose to leave Elkins.

Elkins city clerk Jessica Sutton said that it does help to have some experience working with a board, commission or any governmental entity, but those are not required for consideration.

“Just being able to be open, to listen and understand, to work as a team, have the ability to go out and communicate with people, because really you are a representative of your ward in particular, and you have to be able to communicate with those citizens that you represent, carry those interests and questions and concerns back to counsel and share those openly with your other council members,” said Sutton.

Sutton said this is a spot for someone who wants to have an impact on their community and see things in Elkins progress.