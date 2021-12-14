Elkins Addiction and Homeless Task Force updates public

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins Task Force for Addiction and Homeless Resources held a public forum on Tuesday night to update residents on the progress made since the group came together in May. The forum was held at the Phil Gainer Community Center.

The Task Force Chair, David Parker, stood before the audience and detailed what the group had found in its early research. From there, he laid out the steps needed to help provide resources for those struggling with addiction and/or home insecurity.

“This is a long-term project that we will not be able to pull all of this together and make it fly in some six, or eight, or nine months. It really is a long-term undertaking, but the problem has been a long time coming,” said Parker.

Specifically, Parker emphasized the need to have resources available in Elkins proper so people in need do not have to travel far to get help. He said the task force was modeling its approach after Morgantown and Huntington, who had groups of their own to combat the issues, and Elkins had been in touch with those groups.

Parker went further to say that Elkins should have one place where people can get everything they need, rather than traveling all over the city for each thing. To do that, the community would have to come together to help.