Elkins Addiction and Homelessness Task Force looks for building to house services

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Elkins is looking for a building to house all of their addiction and homeless services. (WBOY Image)

ELKINS, W.Va. – A group from Elkins who are working to create a safe space for people struggling with addiction and homelessness is looking to expand.

The Elkins Addiction and Homelessness Task Force is sponsoring this project, and they are looking for a building to service the region. Their goal is to provide food, shelter and mental health services to people in Randolph County.

“We can have clinical services available to people, for harm reduction, for recovery support, help people find housing, help people find food and to have all of those resources available under one roof,” said David Parker, Elkins City Council Member.

The Addiction and Homelessness Task Force is looking at four buildings to begin their program as of Jan. 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories