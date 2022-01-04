Elkins Addiction and Homelessness Task Force looks for building to house services

The City of Elkins is looking for a building to house all of their addiction and homeless services. (WBOY Image)

ELKINS, W.Va. – A group from Elkins who are working to create a safe space for people struggling with addiction and homelessness is looking to expand.

The Elkins Addiction and Homelessness Task Force is sponsoring this project, and they are looking for a building to service the region. Their goal is to provide food, shelter and mental health services to people in Randolph County.

“We can have clinical services available to people, for harm reduction, for recovery support, help people find housing, help people find food and to have all of those resources available under one roof,” said David Parker, Elkins City Council Member.

The Addiction and Homelessness Task Force is looking at four buildings to begin their program as of Jan. 4.