ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Elkins has opened its arms and streets to feed the people of its community.

Community Table takes place on Davis Avenue in downtown Elkins. The street is closed so that tables set for 100 can be arranged for the public, as the idea is to come to “eat with friends, family, and future friends.” The event is free and contains soups from fourteen different local restaurants. Community Table was inspired by the story, Stone Soup, where the overall moral is to promote sharing and giving back to the community.

Last year’s Community Table held in winter. Photos via Desire Waston.

12 News spoke with Desire Watson, general manager of Beander’s, one of the participating restaurants, because of her massive role in planning the event, “I have to say, the one thing that was absolutely beautiful to me was when I called these local businesses, everybody said yes. Like, they were all in on this, they were just excited about the opportunity.”

Last year’s Community Table held in winter. Photos via Desire Waston.

Watson also talked about why Beander’s chose to help host this event, “through COVID, we were all apart, and how important it is for us to be together, you know, they supported us through that time and so this is kind of our time to give back and support them.”

This event took place last winter although it has yet to be set annually. Beander’s and the community of Elkins hope to make this a tradition.