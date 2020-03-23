Elkins annexation effort denied by Randolph County Commission

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Commission has denied a request by Elkins to annex territory in the area.

The city has been working to incorporate small areas that had never been fully incorporated into the city limits, despite being surrounded by the city. Three pieces of land and part of U.S. Rt. 219 were recommended by Elkins’ Economic Growth and Development Committee as beneficial places for the city to annex.

The commission said that a legislative change means the city has more work to do before it can be approved.

City officials explained that is likely to take a back seat for now.

“There you have an issue that would require consultation with an attorney, and would probably be done in an executive session, and the idea of trying to go into an executive session during a teleconference is a little technically daunting so that might not get taken up anytime soon,” said Sutton Stokes, external affairs specialist for the city of Elkins.

Stokes said the city will continue to look at options for annexation to continue in the future.