ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins has announced its plans for leaf pickups, which will begin on Oct. 17.

According to the announcement, those who wish to make use of the service should rake their leaves into piles and place them onto “the grassy area between the curb and the sidewalk” or bag up their leaves for pick up. City employees will not go into yards to collect leaves. Bagged leaves will usually be collected within 48 hours and must contain only leaves, no yard waste or trash.

Customers will need to call the Operations Division at (304)-636-1414, ext. 1437 to report the location of their bagged leaves for pick up, then, weather permitting, city employees will go and collect the heaviest concentrations of bagged leaves on any given day. Leaf pickups will run until either all leaves have been collected or snow starts to fall.

Residents can also drop off yard waste, including leaves, at the City of Elkins Wastewater Collection Plant from: