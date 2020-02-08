Elkins applies to annex “donut hole” territory within city

ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins has applied to annex a handful of county land that is surrounded by city limits.

City officials formally applied to the county commission to take over the territory by a minor boundary adjustment, a move that only requires the commission’s approval.

The change would fold islands of land surrounded by city territory, known as “donut holes” into the city limits.

Officials said it will also provide better police coverage in the area.

“They can’t respond to criminal calls there, but they can next door. And so one thing that would be nice is to rationalize whose jurisdiction they’re in and make sure those people and properties are getting the ample police protection our department can provide,” said Sutton Stokes, External Affairs Director for the city.

The County Commission will have the final say on whether or not the annexation will be approved.