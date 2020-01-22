Elkins attempted to annex several parcels of land

Live Now
Randolph
ELKINS, W.Va. — The city of Elkins is currently attempting to annex several pieces of property.

According to officials with the City of Elkins, three parcels of land and part of U.S. Rt. 219 were recommended by Elkins’ Economic Growth and Development Committee as beneficial places for the city to annex.

Now that the city has accepted those locations as areas to annex, its city council must now fill out formal application paperwork and submit it to the Randolph County Commission, Elkins officials said, and once the paperwork is received, the annexation will be open to public hearing at one of the commission’s meetings.

After hearing public comment, the county commission will then vote on whether or not the annexation will be beneficial and of the best interest to the county, officials said, and a requires a two-thirds majority vote of commission members to be formally accepted.

