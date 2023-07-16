ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An insurance agency in Elkins brought the community together on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Nikki Rogers – State Farm Insurance Agent handing out backpack in front of storefront. (WBOY photo)

Nikki Rogers, a State Farm Insurance agent in Elkins, hosted the third annual “Back to School Bash” at the plaza with ACE’s Hardware and Shop ‘N Save next to Harrison Avenue. The event began at 11 a.m. and families lined up along the plaza to check out all the free festivities.

(WBOY photo) (WBOY photo) Images of the lines for the event.

In just an hour and forty minutes, Rogers handed out 408 backpacks filled with school supplies to event attendees.

Free activities like haircuts, fun houses, a car show and character visits from Paw Patrol were available for families as well. Nonprofit vendors also set up tables and tents in the plaza parking lot to make the event as interactive as possible.

Images from the car show (WBOY photo) Free haircuts for students in attendance (WBOY photo)

A DUI simulator and free back to school photos were also administered during the event alongside the presence of food trucks and a performance from Axis.

Although the rain made an appearance, it did not slow down the festivities.