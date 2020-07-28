Elkins celebrates 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

ELKINS, W.Va. – On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law.

The city of Elkins celebrated the 30th anniversary of that law by holding a ceremony on the steps of city hall.

Willis Mccollam of the Northern WV Center for Independent Living stated that it’s a law many people never think about, until it affects them personally.

“It’s often a forgotten law and those rights of folks with disabilities are often forgotten because people really don’t think about it until it affects themselves, a family member, a co-worker who has some kind of impermanent.”

Mayor Van Broughton read a proclamation and a banner was presented to the Northern WV Center for Independent Living.