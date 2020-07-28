Elkins celebrates 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law.

The city of Elkins celebrated the 30th anniversary of that law by holding a ceremony on the steps of city hall.

Willis Mccollam of the Northern WV Center for Independent Living stated that it’s a law many people never think about, until it affects them personally.

“It’s often a forgotten law and those rights of folks with disabilities are often forgotten because people really don’t think about it until it affects themselves, a family member, a co-worker who has some kind of impermanent.”

Mayor Van Broughton read a proclamation and a banner was presented to the Northern WV Center for Independent Living.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories