Elkins celebrates Earth Day at city park

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins celebrated Earth Day at Elkins City Park.

Fourteen groups helped put the celebration together on Thursday.

Activities at the event included crafts from recycled materials, learning how to properly measure trees and presenting the winners of the “Poe-e-tree” contest.

Organizer Jane Birdsong said she is thankful to the community that this event can take place.

“I started asking like different groups in town if they would want to collaborate with this. And, honestly, I was so surprised because every single group I asked said yes,” said Birdsong.

The celebration continued until 6:30 Thursday evening.