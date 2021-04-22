Elkins celebrates Earth Day at city park

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins celebrated Earth Day at Elkins City Park.

Fourteen groups helped put the celebration together on Thursday.

Activities at the event included crafts from recycled materials, learning how to properly measure trees and presenting the winners of the “Poe-e-tree” contest.

Organizer Jane Birdsong said she is thankful to the community that this event can take place.

“I started asking like different groups in town if they would want to collaborate with this. And, honestly, I was so surprised because every single group I asked said yes,” said Birdsong.

The celebration continued until 6:30 Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories