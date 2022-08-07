ELKINS, W.Va. — On the afternoon of Aug. 7, State Farm agent, Nikki Rogers, hosted her second annual “Back to School Bash” at the Tygart Valley Shopping Plaza.

The Elkins community and kids were invited out for the event that had multiple free amenities. Two barbers and a beautician volunteered to give free haircuts to kids as school is approaching. Bookbags were also given out to those who approached the State Farm table within’ the parking lot.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse were also in attendance before they made their way back to Disney at 2 p.m. Many of the kids were in line for the free face painting. There was a car show for attendees to walk through and enjoy, along with shops set up under canopies.

Many of the vendors had things for the kids, due to it being a back to school bash. A lady had a canopy dedicated to giving kids “back to school pictures,” and another had a $1 ticket raffle for a basket with school supplies. This was not the only raffle going on though, State Farm also had a 50/50 raffle with school supplies baskets as well.

Rogers grew up with her father being a pipe liner, and she saw a need for kids in the community when it came to being prepared to go back to school. She feels that it is important to have this event and wants to try to have it every year to benefit the kids who are in need, so they do not have to go without.

She felt overwhelmed with appreciation and gratitude to be able to help do this for the community. She said, “I think all the kids need to be on an even playing field. So if all of the kids have the supplies they need in school, it helps the teachers out and even the kids.” Rogers also mentioned that she is grateful for everyone who helped out in making the event possible to do something good for the families and their kids.

State Farm has a history of giving back to communities and helping build stronger, safer and better educated neighborhoods. Nikki is passionate about her local community and wanted to bring the community together to help kids go back to school with the supplies they need.

“State Farm just celebrated our 100th anniversary, and we are continuing to not only meet our customers’ needs but expand on how we help more people in more ways. By remaining focused on our customers, and bringing the community together where we live and work,” said Rogers. “For 100 years, we’ve made it our mission to help people recover from the unexpected, help rebuild neighborhoods, invest in communities and support education initiatives. It’s what being a good neighbor is all about.”

This “Back to School Bash” ran from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., but will be back again at the beginning of the next school year.