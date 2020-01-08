Elkins’ city clerk provides update on the city’s five year strategic plan

ELKINS, W.Va. – The first town hall meeting of 2020 was held at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center Tuesday evening.

Community members gathered to hear from City Clerk, Jessica Sutton, on the progress being made on the city’s five-year strategic plan that was released in 2018.

The plan consists of five strategic focus areas including the redevelopment and beautification of downtown Elkins, the execution of the master facilities plan, improved communication, review and enhancement of governance and process protocols and the exploration of the city expansion and opportunities.

“Informing the public and making sure there’s engagement there, not just publishing a story in the paper but having these types of meetings that occur outside of city hall where the public sometimes is more comfortable to attend and being transparent and making sure that they feel like the city is serving them well,” said Jessica Sutton, Elkins City Clerk.

Elkins implemented town hall meetings four years ago, to help bring community discussion to decisions being made by council.

The next town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The time has not yet been announced.