Elkins City Council continues discussion of charter updates

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins City Council met in person Thursday for the first time since stay at home orders were issued in March due to COVID-19.

The council continued its discussion on the city’s charter. Officials with the City of Elkins said that it’s city charter has not undergone any major updating in several years. Updating the city’s charter is part of the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan for the city. City Clerk Jessica Sutton explained the council has been working on a draft charter for over a year and have heard the public input on what they would like to see within the charter.

“A lot of it is basically is to clean up some outdated language. There are things in there (the charter) that are not relevant anymore, there are notations all throughout the charter that are outdated or they have been found to be unconstitutional in some way,” said Sutton.

Council also has been discussing the structure of the government from the ten-person strong council weak mayor system to a mayor/ manager’s style of government. The conversation of updating and reforming the charter is ongoing.