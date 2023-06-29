ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, the City of Elkins held a swearing in ceremony for four of the newly elected members at the City Hall, following the election that took place earlier in June.

Sutton Stokes, Elkins City Clerk, said, “I see every sign that the new council members will also fit well with that kind of pattern of working. Even as I’m sure, they’ll bring some new ideas, and suggestions for further improvements that could be made as we try to serve the community of Elkins.”

Each new candidate will represent their ward and work with the city council with issues from their elected area.

The event’s ceremony will also be recognizing the passing of the guard between the former and recent members.

The term for the newly elected council members will be officially starting on July 1. One chamber member from each ward will face a re-election every two years.