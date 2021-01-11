Elkins City Hall closed to public due to COVID-19 cases surge; garbage pickup to resume normal operations

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins Mayor Van Broughton ordered on Monday that Elkins City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice due to the current upsurge in positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

A press release from city officials stated that that all city staff are to report for duty as usual and most city operations will also continue as usual. One exception is that the Elkins Municipal Court judge has postponed all pending court hearings, including virtual hearings, until January 19.

Elkins Mayor Van Broughton

“I have grave concerns about the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Randolph County and across the nation,” said the mayor in his order.

The release stated that Randolph County’s infection rate has nearly doubled in the past week, from 81.65 to 160.8 per 100,000, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. City officials said the percentage of positive test results for COVID-19 has risen from 7.87 since Monday, Jan 4. to 12.38 on Monday Jan. 11. Both of these figures place Randolph County in the DHHR’s “red” category, like most other counties in the state currently are.

City officials said that utility customers and persons needing to pay municipal court fines and fees may do so by phone, by mail or via the drop box behind City Hall. Payments may also be made online. Contact information for all City of Elkins departments can be found here.

In a separate news release that was also issued on Monday, city officials announced that garbage pickup in Elkins is set to resume its normal pickup schedule. Last week, city officials announced that garbage pickup in Elkins may be delayed or disrupted due to personnel shortages resulting in part from exposures to COVID-19.

Below is the statement released by Operations Manager Bob Pingley: