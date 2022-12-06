ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins has a new tool to inform the public about city council meeting agendas.

While the agendas will still be posted both inside and outside of city hall, the meeting agendas can now be accessed on the City of Elkins website.

Elkins city clerk Jessica Sutton said civic engagement is vital in a representative government, and so the city wants the citizens to be aware of what they are doing when it comes to public policy.

“Primarily what they’re doing at these committee meetings and council meetings are debating, discussing and deciding on public policy, things that effect the citizens. So, it’s really important that they understand the decision-making process, what information they’re using to make those decisions, and if they want to engage and they have input, comments, questions, that they’re able to do that before the final decision is made,” said Sutton.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, for making tools more accessible for the public without having physical contact, was used to purchase the city’s new online tool, CivicClerk.