Elkins community group continues to brighten up city with volunteer efforts

ELKINS, W.Va. – A community group in Elkins is continuing its efforts to brighten its community through the summer months.

Our Town Inc. in Elkins has worked with other community groups to create window displays to honor the culture and history of the city and state.

Businesses and school groups worked to fill windows through downtown highlighting a range of topics from the service of area vets to different landmarks around the state.

Organizers want the displays to brighten the town, and teach something, too.

“You’ll find many of the exhibits actually are educational in their intent to remind us what our history is like, remind us what happened in our nation,” said Our Town organizer Bobbi Trimboli.

The organization is also planning for other events throughout the summer, including a summer concert series and a weekly cruise-in.