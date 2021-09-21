Elkins community members begin to drop off scarecrows for fall decorations

ELKINS, W.Va. — The city of Elkins is gearing up for the fall season. Even after the devastating cancellation of Elkins’ Mountain State Forest Festival for the second year in a row, Elkins community members are not slowing down in their efforts to make fall in Elkins as festive as possible; they have spent the last month decorating scarecrows and leaves to be hung downtown.

This year marked the seventh year scarecrows will be hung in downtown Elkins. The group “Our Town” coordinated the decorations as it did for a few occasions throughout the year. Each year, supplies are distributed to community members to decorate scarecrows, and each year, the event grows in popularity. About 75 scarecrows and leaves will be hung throughout Elkins with varying themes and designs.

Leaves that will be hung downtown alongside the scarecrows in Elkins (WBOY image)

“I just think that anything that brings people together as a community to beautify their community just brings people together. And I think that everybody wants to participate,” said Penny Heflin, a member of Our Town and sales manager of Elkins Building Supply, where the scarecrows are being housed until they are hung for display.

Scarecrows are being accepted through Wednesday and will be hung over the weekend for autumn display.