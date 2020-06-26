Elkins community organizes graduation party for seniors

ELKINS, W.Va. – A volunteer organization in Elkins is making sure high school seniors have a graduation night to remember.

The Elkins Junior chapter of the GFWC is hosting the 35th Annual Project Safe Graduation Party Friday night in Elkins. Starting at 9 p.m., groups from around the community will provide an all-night party for 65 seniors to celebrate their graduation.

Organizer Angie Goff said they’re taking steps to keep kids healthy, too.

“We are taking precautions as the state guidelines provided by not on the governor’s office, but the Elkins Randolph County Health Department and Davis Medical Center also,” said Goff.

The event will be for those seniors who preregistered and will run until early morning on Saturday.