ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins currently has just one community pool, the YMCA, however the Randolph County Commissioners and the Elks Lodge #1135 is looking to change that soon.

On July 1, the commissioners and members from the Danhill Construction team gathered to discuss plans for renovating the no longer used and once-private pool that is located right on the Elks property.

Both parties are looking to complete the pool and splash pad by this fall to have it ready for next summer.

“It’s just going to be outstanding because this is a pool that I went to as a kid, my kids went to when they were growing up so now to get it maybe for their kids to have the chance to come here and swim is just going to be outstanding,” Randolph County Commissioner, David Kesling, said.

Pool beside the Elks Lodge in Elkins (WBOY – Image)

Kesling says getting this project started has been years in the making. He is happy to finally bring a pool to Elkins for people to use.

“When I ran for office one of the big things was that the community wanted a splash pad or pool so they can stay here in Elkins or Randolph county,” Kesling said. “A lot of them go to Parsons, Buckhannon, Weston, Clarksburg for the pools.”

Kesling also said that he hopes to tie a wilderness theme into the pool and splash pad to represent “Randolph County’s hunting and wildlife features.”