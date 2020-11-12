Elkins considers ordinance to lift ATV/UTV restrictions

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County community is considering a change that would allow ATVs and UTVs on city streets.

The discussion comes after a change in state law that allowed properly licensed and insured vehicles on streets in the state.

That law did not override stronger restrictions in cities like Elkins, and a city committee is moving forward with the process of lifting them.

“This isn’t something new. I can see in the future having a UTV/ATV show here in Elkins. We have car shows, people like them,” said committee chair and city councilwoman Linda Vest.

In its meeting Thursday, the Rules and Ordinance Committee decided to forward the proposal to the full council for approval.

That is expected to be brought up at the council meeting next week.