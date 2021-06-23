Elkins considers ways to develop city’s riverfront

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins is looking at new ways to use the Tygart Valley River to drive development in the city.

City officials are working with area stakeholders to find ways to take advantage of the natural resources the river provides.

City Clerk Jessica Sutton said the town has grown up around the river, but many don’t appreciate what it can provide.

“What I think we can do is make the river more visible. I feel like to a lot of people. myself included for a long time, it was invisible. You drive across it, we have bridges all over town, just don’t recognize it for that asset that it truly is,” said Sutton.

Sutton said the city plans to ask residents what they would like to see with the development, and hopes to involve students at West Virginia University in the design process. ​