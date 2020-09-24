Elkins Council to discuss changes to city government

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins City Council will be meeting Thursday for the next step in its discussion to make some changes to the city government.

The city has been asking residents for their views on what changes should be made to the city charter through surveys online, among other methods.

Residents will still be able to provide their comments at the start of the meeting Wednesday night since there’s still time before any changes may or may not happen.

“This is really just the next installment of the ongoing discussion. We’re not at any official points in the process yet, and in fact, council really has yet to decide what path forward it wants to take,” said Sutton Stokes, external affairs manager for the city.

Although it’s not required, Stokes asks anyone with comments to provide them in writing if possible so they can be passed on to city officials.