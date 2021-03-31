Elkins encouraging utility customers to go paperless

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local city is encouraging more of its utility customers to go paperless.

The city of Elkins has been offering paperless billing options for a few years now but explained that it could save real money if more people used it.

City Treasurer Tracy Judy said it cost the city almost $30,000 to send out paper bills over the last three years.

Time used to process that paperwork by hand could also be put to other uses by city staff, too.

“We do have the responsibility to provide our customers with billing. We’re just trying to be responsible with the funds that we have to save on costs anywhere we can,” said Judy.

Anyone with questions on setting up paperless billing with the city can contact City Hall at (304) 636-1414 or go online to the city’s website.