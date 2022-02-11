ELKINS, W.Va. – City officials held a meeting on Feb. 11 to discuss the work needed on the Davis Avenue Bridge in Elkins.

New federal funding has been made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for off-system bridges through the Bridge Formula Program. As of Feb. 11, the application process to receive funds for off system bridges has not been started yet, but the funding will be made available in the future.

Elkins city officials plan to apply for funding to have the bridge repaired or replaced.

Engineers gave the Davis Avenue Bridge a “poor” rating and called it a 4 on a scale of 1 to 9. They did not find imminent danger, and don’t recommend closing the bridge.

“Long term goals it’s probably going to have to be replaced or repaired, replacement is probably realistically it, it’s a concern for me, our citizens deserve that and like I said the fact that there’s federal funding available out there now that takes some of the financial burden off of our citizens is the way for us to go with this.” Jerry Marco, Mayor of Elkins.

According to Marco, being proactive is the solution to fix the poorly rated bridge. Estimated cost of repair or replacement for the Davis Avenue Bridge.

The Davis Avenue Bridge connects to downtown Elkins and has an average daily traffic rate of 8,000 vehicles. Construction work on the bridge would cause residents, and visitors, to go to a nearby bridge instead, adding roughly 4 minutes to their commute. If Elkins receives the funding for replacement, Marco says the inconvenience to travelers would be worth it once the new bridge is installed.