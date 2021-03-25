Elkins Fire Department adding two full-time officers

ELKINS, W.Va. – One city in NCWV will soon have two new firefighters working to protect it.

The Elkins Fire Department is in the process of hiring for two brand new positions in the department.

The two new jobs are the latest to be funded by the city’s fire fee.

Elkins Fire Chief Tom Meader said adding the two new firefighters will allow for three people on each shift and make a drastic improvement to its response time.

“This is going to increase our time; we’re definitely going to be out the door in three minutes with three guys ready to go. That gives you a pump operator and the two guys inside until the volunteers or some other paid staff shows up,” Meader said.

Meader hopes to have the candidates narrowed down by sometime next month.