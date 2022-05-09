ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Fire Department has designed a new t-shirt to sell as a fundraiser. The shirt is the first new design by the fire department in nearly 9 years. Sizes range from an adult small to triple extra large, and they cost $25 if you pick them up at the Elkins Fire Department.

There is a blue shirt that is sold year-round to raise funds, but the new gray shirt was hand sketched with their blue fire engines on it.

“It’s a way for the volunteers to have funds to be able to purchase their equipment, I mean, we’re fortunate to have the city that also helps us, but it goes toward equipment we use, whether it be for a fire or a car wreck, it purchases all that equipment,” said Tyler Harris, firefighter for the Elkins Fire Department.

Shirts are available at the Elkins Fire Department, or you can order one online for the additional cost of shipping on the department website.