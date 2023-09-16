ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Every three years the Elkins Fire Department is required to hold an entrance exam for an eligible list of potential candidates for its paid civil service positions, and the current list is on the cusp of expiration.

In response to the incoming expiration, the Elkins Fire Department hosted its examinations on Saturday.

11 applicants participated in Saturday’s training, with their final scores determining their ranking on the department’s potential candidate list. The exams consist of three separate aspects containing physical, written and interview portions for all those who apply.

The physical section contains simulation-based tasks that one would typically see out in the field, like carrying a body, climbing steps and crawling in dark, small areas. The written section contains questions regarding map reading, math and basic reading comprehension. The interview portion of the exam is also conducted with the Elkins Civil Service Commission.

12 News spoke with Elkins Fire Chief Steve Himes on the importance of testing these applicants before hiring them.

“It’s a demanding career and there’s certain things about the occupation that you may be able to look for qualities in a candidate that would make them a good employee and a good fire fighter,” Himes said.

Although it’s too late to get involved in a civil service position with Elkin’s Fire Department for this term, you can keep up with future recruitment opportunities on the City of Elkin’s website.