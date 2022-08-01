ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents in Elkins who have outdated smoke detectors, or don’t have any at all, could get them installed for free. The Elkins Fire Department applied for and received the smoke detectors from a program through the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Residents should check the manufacturer’s date on the back of their smoke detectors, and if it’s more than 10 years old, the Elkins Fire Department will install a new one for free. Smoke detectors lose their warranty after 10 years. The month and year of manufacturing should be found on the back of the existing smoke detector.

“Some people are really heavy sleepers, maybe the scent of smoke isn’t going to wake them up. So, it’s life safety… the sooner it can set off an alarm that says ‘hey, something is burning inside this house, you need to get up and get out.’ One, it gives a better chance for them to survive, but two, it’s also a better chance that we’ll be there sooner to help put the fire out, and save more,” firefighter Jacob Judy said.

Elkins residents can call the fire department at 304-636-3433 if they are interested in having smoke detectors installed in their homes, or replacing those that are more than 10 years old. Residents can also inquire by email at shimes@cityofelkinswv.com.

Residents will answer questions over the phone about their current household, and schedule a time and day for installation. Some questions about the household include the type (single family, multi-family), number of floors, number of residents, and number of current smoke detectors.