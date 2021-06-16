Elkins forms committee to determine uses for ARPA funds

ELKINS, W.Va. – City officials in Elkins have formed a committee to decide how to best use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It’s a plan that follows in the footsteps of other cities around the state that also received ARPA funds.

Unlike other COVID programs, ARPA money has a wider scope of projects in can be used for, and city officials are currently trying to narrow down the ways they can put the money to work.

“COVID recovery, assistance to particular populations and sectors of the community, and also, beyond that, focus on sewer, water and broadband infrastructure,” said City Clerk Jessica Sutton.

City officials are currently assessing the city’s needs based on its strategic plan, and they will also ask for public input before making decisions on how to use the money.