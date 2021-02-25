Elkins High School earns recognition for encouraging female students in computer science

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local high school has earned national recognition for expanding girls’ representation in computer science.

Elkins High School is one of seven in the state that earned the College Board Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science Female Diversity Award.

More than 1,100 schools worldwide earned that designation, given for reaching a high percentage of females in AP computer science courses.

In a release from the state Department of Education, Superintendent Clayton Burch said “Our state leadership has made it a priority to close the STEM gender gap in West Virginia.”