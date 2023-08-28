CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the next seven therapy dogs that will be serving West Virginia schools, including one that will work in Randolph County.

Tora, a female Yellow Labrador, will be placed in Elkins High School to bring friendship, love and support to the school, according to First Lady Cathy Justice. The therapy dogs are meant to bring comfort to students in areas especially affected by at-risk situations such as poverty or substance use.

With the addition of the seven new dogs, Friends with Paws are already in 19 schools in 18 counties in West Virginia.

“You know me, I’m very in tune with what a dog can bring to all of us,” Gov. Justice said a press release. “Babydog has done it, and I know there are a bunch of new therapy dogs that will be doing good stuff, too. I am so excited to see how these dogs will positively impact students around our state.

Meet the other six therapy dogs joining the Friends with Paws program below:

In north central West Virginia, there are already Friends with Paws therapy dogs at Buckhannon Academy Elementary in Upshur County and Lewis County High School in Lewis County.