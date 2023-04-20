ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Legislative Luncheon on Thursday.

The Legislative Luncheon has been a consistent event over the last few years that invites the community of Elkins and Randolph County to come and dine with their legislators for a meal.

This year the event took place at the Randolph County Community Arts Center with all four, legislators in attendance. Proceeds from the luncheon went to help fund American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State.

“Having a legislative luncheon, it’s good for the community to hear what our legislators did for this year. To ask them questions about the choices they made, the votes that they cast, the bills that they worked on personally, what didn’t work and what they’re hoping to do next year.” said Executive Director of Elkins-Randolph County Chamber, Lisa Wood.

The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce plans to hold this event next spring as well.