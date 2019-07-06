Elkins hosts Mountain State Street Machine Extravaganza for car enthusiasts

ELKINS, W.Va. – On Friday, Downtown Elkins hosted Mountain State Street Machine Extravaganza kicked off with a free cruise-in for classic car lovers.

More than 200 classic cars filled the downtown area for the cruise-in. Those in attendance could enjoy live music on the street music and carnival foods from street vendors. Representatives of the cruise-in said what make their cruise-in different is that it is one of the longest running in the state.

“Over the popularity of it from year to year, we have cars and people that come, the word spreads about the show and Elkins, just touring in the mountains. And people love it up here, they come back up from North Carolina, Virginia. We have two people from Florida who come here every year,” said William Kniffen, President of Mountain State Street Machines.

The car show is a three-day event. On Saturday, kids will be included in the official car show with their electric cars. The Mountain State Street Machine Extravaganza will wrap up on Sunday.