ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — This year, Elkins extended its arms to those in need, welcoming the community in for a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner at multiple locations.

Elkins’ Feed the City event was hosted in cooperation with Summit Church and the Railroad Restaurant at the restaurant’s location in downtown Elkins. Volunteers started preparing food at 9:00 a.m., with so many individuals anticipating its opening that they began serving earlier than planned.

Alongside all the fixings of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, donations of clothing and food items were available for those attending to take as needed. Those who went were able to eat indoors or take their food to go.

Elkins Feed the City events are held on the last Tuesday of every month, but hosts choose to serve on Thanksgiving to exemplify their care for the community.

“It’s so important to offer this for the community because as humans we get so caught up in everyday life that we forget about our community and those around us,” said Summit Church associate, ManDi Hornick in an interview with 12 News. “This is just a great opportunity for us to take a step back and realize that there are so many of us that need help, and it might not even be that they need help, it might be that they’re lonely and they just need someone to talk with them or spend time with them or fellowship with them.”

On the other side of town at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall (IOOF), the Randolph Coalition of Christian Ministries hosted its Thanksgiving lunch throughout the day.

All Christian churches in the county were invited with roughly 10 different churches helping serve those in attendance. This year the Randolph Coalition was also accompanied by the Davis and Elkins men’s basketball team to help create a greater sense of community between students and residents.

The Randolph Coalition typically serves around 350 individuals at this event each year, and serves food all day until they run out.

12 News spoke with Jason Brandon, Preaching Minister at First Church of Christ in Elkins on why the coalition chose to continue hosting this event.

“Jesus fed 5,000 with five loaves and two fishes,” Brandon said. “Meeting people’s spiritual needs is important, but meeting people’s physical needs is also important and Jesus senses that.”

This is a tradition that churches within the community plan to continue each year.