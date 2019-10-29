Elkins installing new sound system downtown

ELKINS, W.Va.- Downtown Elkins is receiving a new sound system to improve the quality of community events.

A local group called “Our Town, Inc.” first proposed the idea in June to Elkins City Council.

Council decided to form a committee of stakeholders to look over and edit the plan, then submit a final proposal.

Committee members said they supported the idea because the previous sound system was out of date and did not function properly.

“We made our primary target in our first couple years the goal of getting a sound system in place, so we worked with the city, the county, and other organizations to make that happen,” said Our Town, Inc. member Doug Starcher.

“The amplifiers and the electronic equipment just really wasn’t compatible with current music streaming and broadcasting equipment, so it was time to upgrade the system for our downtown festivals and special events,” said Dave Cutlip, president of Elkins Main Street.

All installations are expected to be completely finished by the end of this week.