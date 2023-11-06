ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A family circuit court judge in Elkins—or “Elfkins” rather—is giving couples a special chance to have a Christmas wedding in Randolph County.

Judge Lori Haynes, who serves in the 22nd Family Court Circuit in Randolph and Tucker counties, has set aside time for couples who want a Christmas wedding.

According to a release from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, Haynes has allotted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 21 for the weddings and even plans to decorate her courtroom, which is in the Wees Annex Building near the Courthouse.

Those who are interested should contact the judge’s office at 304-630-1169 and ask for Hailee, the release said.

Randolph County has already been getting into the holiday spirit. The county seat is temporarily known as “Elfkins,” and it also was the first stop on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tour over the weekend.