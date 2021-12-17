Elkins’ Kump Education Center features nativity scenes from around the world

The Kump Education Center features many different nativity scenes from around the world. (WBOY Image)

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Kump Education Center is sponsoring a Holiday Family Celebration event at the Historic Kump House in Elkins.

Nativity scenes have been collected from different parts of the world and put on display to educate visitors about how different parts of the world interpret the concept of family.

A favorite of the Kump Education Center Director is the Kenya nativity scene that is made of banana fibers. A Kenyan missionary will speak on Dec. 18 about that nativity scene.

The celebration will be held over the course of three days in order to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

“These three days were focusing on the nativity because it focuses on the concept of family, we think that that is probably the most important way for society to pass down education and opportunity in our culture of any culture about what that culture values and what they care about,” said Heather Viola, Director at Kump Education Center.

The Holiday Family Celebration will continue on Dec. 18 and 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kump House in Elkins.