RANDOLPH, W.Va (WBOY) — The Labyrinth District launched its first festival as a newly named district in Elkins, which runs from June 23-26.

The goal of the Labyrinth festival is to show what Elkins is all about, such as art, antiques and adventure.

Katie Driver, owner of the Labyrinth District and The Mossy Merchant, said, “we have so many creatives and people who are making beautiful art everyday here. We have so much history and so much wonderful things around antiques and cultural history.”

On Saturday, the second day of the festival, the Labyrinth District held its “Antiques Day,” with a special sell at The Mossy Merchant.

The Mossy Merchant

Other events included a build-your-own-book station, a local historical guided walk and the second annual vintage fashion show. The vintage fashion show invites the community to be a part of and show off clothes from prior decades.

On Friday, the festival began with “all things art” at Mycelium Art Supplies and Stationery community space.

“I really think this event is going to grow every year,” Driver said. “We want to see more people from West Virginia coming to Elkins and enjoying all that it has to offer.”

The event is a hub for the outdoors and to bring awareness to local artists that live within the community.