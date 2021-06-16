Elkins launches new dilapidated structure dashboard

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins has a new tool to track dilapidated buildings in the community.

The city has launched an online dilapidated structures dashboard available to the public.

The website shows the status of various properties under investigation around the city, including who owns the property and the status of any potential demolition work.

City officials said it’s a way for people to see the status of work going on firsthand.

“Having that transparency and having that information and data available to the public allows people to see, maybe this problem isn’t as big as I thought it was or maybe it is as big and here’s how much we need to address it,” said Elkins GIS Technician Ben Martin.

Residents can submit a structure for review via a submission form that can be sent to the city by email.

