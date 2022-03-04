ELKINS, W.Va. – What do you do if your water runs a muddy color, or your pressure is way too low? Elkins residents experiencing problems with their water can now let the city know using an app.

The City of Elkins has launched an online tool that will make it easier for people to report problems with the city’s water system.

According to a release from the city, the main purpose of the COE Water Problem Reporter is to make it easier for people to report water problems, but it will also help Elkins Water Board employees track and analyze possible causes of reported problems.

The COE Water Problem Reporter may be accessed on computers, tablets and smartphones.

What the Water Reporter looks like (Courtesy: City of Elkins)

“The idea for this app came out of conversations we were having about how to tackle some of the trickier issues we sometimes face with the water system, like odors, tastes, or discoloration,” said Wes Lambert, the chief operator of the Elkins water system. “These aren’t very common but they are obviously extremely frustrating to the customers experiencing them, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to get to the bottom of these. One thing we’re really excited about is the ability to view problem reports on a map, because we think that could really help us get to the root causes.”

The website and app allow users to view a map of water problems in Elkins or alert the city of issues that they are experiencing. Once a report is submitted, email notifications are automatically sent to both water board and city personnel, according to the release. As each issue is investigated and resolved, its status can be updated in the app.

“Someone who wants to submit a report can either type in the address or drop a point on the map,” said Ben Martin, the city’s GIS technician. “Anyone can then use the map to see what’s been reported and what the status of each report is.” Marton is the person who built the app using ArcGIS software for the tool.

To access the COE Water Problem Reporter, click here.