Elkins library to reopen Thursday

Randolph

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local library is ready to welcome its community back inside after more than a year closed due to the pandemic.

The Elkins Randolph County Public Library will welcome its patrons back inside of Thursday.

Library staff said they’ve used the time while closed to the public to do renovations and remodeling.

They hope to be an attraction for families throughout the week.

“It should be a lot more fun. We’re hoping it’ll be a destination for kids to want to come and play on Saturdays, and they’ll be asking to come to the library,” said library Director Stephanie Murphy.

Murphy said the library is putting the finishing touches on a new kids’ area which should allow them to have fun without disturbing other patrons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories