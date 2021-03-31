Elkins library to reopen Thursday

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local library is ready to welcome its community back inside after more than a year closed due to the pandemic.

The Elkins Randolph County Public Library will welcome its patrons back inside of Thursday.

Library staff said they’ve used the time while closed to the public to do renovations and remodeling.

They hope to be an attraction for families throughout the week.

“It should be a lot more fun. We’re hoping it’ll be a destination for kids to want to come and play on Saturdays, and they’ll be asking to come to the library,” said library Director Stephanie Murphy.

Murphy said the library is putting the finishing touches on a new kids’ area which should allow them to have fun without disturbing other patrons.