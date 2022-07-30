ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for distributing meth. Joshua Dewayne Simmons, 29 of Elkins, was sentenced on Thursday, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Simmons was one of more than 40 people who were arrested in a major drug and gun bust in November 2021 after a three-year investigation.

He then pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine—Aiding and Abetting. Simmons admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2020 in Randolph County.